Hungary: Sex is biologically determined, the concept of gender, as ‘social sex’ is nonsense

The issue of gender studies was not on the agenda of the government’s meeting, because there are much more important topics, a government source told ATV.hu on Monday.

Last week, Hungarian universities were given 24 hours to give their response to the plan of the Ministry of Human Capacities, according to which it will become impossible for new students to enrol in gender studies.

As we reported before, Two universities are concerned: Hungary’s biggest state-funded university ELTE, and the Central European University, founded by George Soros.

If the amendment becomes official, it will mean that nobody can attend gender studies courses in Hungary and get a degree in the subject. HVG.hu notes that CEU offers both Hungarian and American degrees, the amendment will not affect the latter.

