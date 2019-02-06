Hungary Slams "Soros" Think Tank Over "Partly Free" Rating

According to the latest yearly report of the Freedom House, Hungary’s rank changed from “free” to “partly free.”

George Soros is a pariah in his native country of Hungary. So much so, the Hungarian government passed a law called the “Stop Soros” law making it illegal to aid Soros in his efforts to flood sovereign nations with undocumented illegal aliens.

The government dismissed the report.

“Fidesz regained its two-thirds majority in April’s parliamentary elections. The party’s campaign was characterized by harsh antimigrant rhetoric and characterizations of Orban as a defender of ‘traditional’ Christian values in Europe. The opposition’s ability to challenge Fidesz was significantly hampered by the ruling coalition’s mobilization of state resources, media bias, and restrictions that affected opposition access to the advertising market”, Freedom House writes.

“Constitutional amendments enacted during the year included provisions that make it the obligation of all state organs to defend Christian culture, and established new legal grounds for constraints on freedom of assembly. The government’s continued refusal to sign an international agreement on the status of Central European University (CEU), a postgraduate institution with dual American-Hungarian accreditation, effectively forced the university out of Hungary” they added.

The Government Information Center reacted in a statement:

“Freedom House is a member of the Soros empire, it is funded by Soros, and it is now serving Soros’s election campaign. Together with the other Soros organizations, it is attacking Hungary because the Hungarians have decided that we do not want them to also make an immigrant country out of our homeland.”

