Hungary: We Will Do Anything to Protect Our Borders

Image Credits: Manolo Gómez, Flickr.

Just as it has in the past couple of years, the Hungarian government will continue to do everything in its power to close all loopholes open to illegal migrants and those organizing and promoting illegal migration, the government spokesman said in Brussels on Monday.

In Hungary’s experience, “self-proclaimed” charity or human rights organizations “operate according to a very different kind of political agenda”, Zoltan Kovacs told a news conference. In other words, they provide a helping hand to plans laid out either by US financier George Soros or the UN’s migration package, Kovacs insisted.

Given that Hungary still considers both itself and the European Union capable of protecting its borders, it will do everything it can to make sure that they are protected, he said. If necessary, Hungary can build a fence, boost its police and military forces and shape the legal environment to suit its goals, Kovacs added.

