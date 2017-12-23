Hungary: We Will Make Our Country Family Friendly So Population Can Grow Without Mass Migration

Image Credits: Kancelaria Premiera / Flickr.

The Hungarian government has pledged measures to support naturally growing the population — rejecting mass migration — as an effort to halt the demographic decline after Prime Minister Viktor Orbán declared 2018 to be a “year of families”.

“Brussels does not really have a family-friendly policy,”  Gabriella Selmeczi MP said as she chaired the Visegrád Group family policy parliamentary committee on Thursday.

“Our task is to strengthen the family policy,” Ms. Selmeczi added, with the committee agreeing that instead of mass migration “a good family policy” is the solution to the continent’s declining population.

The Hungarian provisions, which will “support childbearing in a working society”, would be built on three pillars: to reduce the cost of living, to ensure that Hungarians are not excluded from having families because of their economic situation, and to raise, in value, the public perception of child-rearing.

Read more


Related Articles

Mexico Murder Total Hits An All Time High

Mexico Murder Total Hits An All Time High

World News
Comments
Russia willing to mediate US-North Korea talks: report

Russia willing to mediate US-North Korea talks: report

World News
Comments

Hungarian Christmas Message: ‘We’ll Protect Christian Culture, Not Retreat Behind Concrete Blocks and Watch Our Women Harassed On New Years

World News
Comments

Tens of thousands of US citizens may die if Korean conflict breaks out – Russian Security Council

World News
Comments

Zimbabwe: Tears of Joy as White Farmer Returns to Land Seized by Mugabe

World News
Comments

Comments