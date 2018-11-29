Hungary Won't Budge on UN's Migration Compact

Hungary will not enforce “a single passage” in the United Nations’ global migration compact, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said during talks with Antonio Vitorino, head of the International Organization for Migration IOM), in Geneva on Wednesday.

Szijjarto told a press conference after the talks that the package was contradictory to Hungary’s interests because “it encourages migration rather than seeking to stem such processes.”

The compact, similarly to the European Union’s mandatory quotas, would be “practically equal to an invitation”, Szijjarto said, and insisted that in countries around the EU there are some 30-35 million people “whose conditions could easily motivate them to leave their homeland.”

