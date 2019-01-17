Hungary's Leaders Claim Soros' People "Revealed Themselves" in Parliament

Billionaire George Soros’s “people have again revealed themselves” in the European parliament, ruling Fidesz group spokesman Janos Halasz said on Wednesday.

The commissioner for migration and a “pro-migration chorus” of MEPs were once again “preaching” about the settlement of migrants in Tuesday’s EP session, Halasz told a press conference.

Dimitris Avramopoulos, the commissioner in charge of the European Commission’s migration policy, repeated that a sustainable and predictable mechanism for solidarity was needed in order to organize the settlement of migrants, Halasz noted. This suggests that the EC is once again pushing for migrant quotas, he added.

Judicial Watch sounds the alarm that your tax dollars support globalist George Soros.

Peter Niedermuller, an MEP of Hungary’s opposition Democratic Coalition (DK) party headed by Ferenc Gyurcsany, argued that EU member states should increase their financial contributions with a view to managing migration, Halasz said.

“It has again become completely clear that the EC and the pro-migration majority in the EP are acting in line with the ‘Soros plan’,” he said. “It is no accident that Soros recently met EC leaders at least 20 times,” he went on. “He is the puppet master of the EC, the EP and the Hungarian opposition parties,” the Fidesz politician added. “If it was up to them, they would turn Europe into a continent of migrants, and this is what’s at stake in the European parliamentary elections,” he added.

Nigel Farage defending Hungarian PM Orban against EU threats.