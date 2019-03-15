Hungary's Orban Hopes EuroParl Vote Brings Strong Leaders, Nation States

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that he wanted European Parliament elections in May to give Europe “strong leaders” who would strengthen nation states “so that Europe once again belongs to Europeans.”

Orban, a nationalist with a strongly anti-immigrant platform, has been threatened with expulsion from the mainstream conservative EPP bloc in the European Union’s parliament, at the risk of eroding their current majority.

“We want a strong Europe, strong nation states, and strong leaders at the helm of Europe, who don’t bring trouble here but take the help there,” Orban told a pro-government rally in Budapest – a reference to his determination to prevent migrants coming to Europe in search of a better life.

