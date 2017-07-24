Hungary’s PM: E.U. is ‘in Alliance’ With Soros to Flood Europe With Refugees

European Union bureaucrats are “in alliance” with billionaire financier George Soros in an attempt to flood Europe with refugees and migrants, Hungary’s outspoken prime minister charged at the weekend, saying each E.U. member-state should be empowered to control its own borders.

“We can never be loyal to ideas, people or groups that aim to change European culture,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a speech at a cultural festival in Romania.

Hungarian state news agency MTI quoted him as saying the culture of migrants coming into the continent “is in sharp contrast to European culture,” pointing as an example to gender equality norms in Europe compared to Islamic societies in which women have a subordinate role.

Orban said Hungary’s border fences would stymie the campaign by the E.U. “bureaucratic elite” and Soros to expand Muslim migration into Europe.

