Hungary’s PM: Soros is working to make Europe a “continent for migrants”

In an interview with a local TV broadcaster, Hungary Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, blamed George Soros for encouraging immigration and changing Europe’s population.

“The ’empire’ of US financier George Soros is working to make Europe a continent for migrants and will attack everyone hindering those efforts; not only Hungary, but the Czech Republic and Slovakia, too”, Orban said.

“Some seek to flood Hungary with migrants, so that the country changes the same way as many western European cities have,” he added.

Last week, Orban’s chief of staff, Janos Lazar, sparked a row about how migrants changed Austria’s capital, Vienna. Lazar said that the city “is dirtier, poorer and increasingly crime-ridden since migrants began living there”.

In Vienna there is “a city within a city” and if Hungary’s not careful its capital could look Vienna within 20 years, Lazar said. “There are a great number of schools in Vienna where there are no white Viennese children left, only the children of Muslim immigrants and immigrants from the Middle East,” he added.


Related Articles

Trump to huddle with May about poisoned spy

Trump to huddle with May about poisoned spy

World News
Comments
Mattis: U.S. detecting some Taliban interest in Afghan peace talks

Mattis: U.S. detecting some Taliban interest in Afghan peace talks

World News
Comments

Vladimir Putin Meddling In His Own Election By Being Popular

World News
Comments

Congress Passed Lautenberg Amendment To Rescue Soviet Jews — Why Not For White South Africans?

World News
Comments

Swedish Justice Minister Pressures Social Media Giants to Ban ‘Extremist Material’ Ahead of Election

World News
Comments

Comments