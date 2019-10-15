Hunter Biden Admits He Would 'Probably Not' Have Gotten Ukrainian Board Seat Without Father's Influence

Hunter Biden has finally emerged from ‘hiding’ just four days after President Trump’s campaign had “Where’s Hunter” t-shirts made.

In an interview with ABC News, the son of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former VP Joe Biden denied any wrongdoing in Ukraine and China, though he acknowledged that he exercised poor judgement in maintaining those associations.

“In retrospect, look, I think that it was poor judgment on my part,” said Hunter, adding “Is that I think that it was poor judgment because I don’t believe now when I look back on it — I know that there was — did nothing wrong at all. However, was it poor judgment to be in the middle of something that is a swamp in—in—in many ways? Yeah.”

“So I take full responsibility for that,” Biden then said. “Did I do anything improper? No, not in any way. Not in any way whatsoever. Did I make a mistake based upon some ethical lapse? Absolutely not.”

When pressed over his qualifications to sit on various boards, Hunter admitted he would “probably not” have gotten them if he weren’t Joe Biden’s son, though he insisted that there was no impropriety.



A CNN employee was caught in undercover video by Project Veritas admitting the network doesn’t cover shootings in “minority communities” the way they would in white areas because it doesn’t get good ratings.

