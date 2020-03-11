Hunter Biden cites coronavirus, wife's pregnancy to avoid deposition until after Election Day

Hunter Biden’s attorneys have abruptly asked the Arkansas judge in his ongoing paternity case to postpone his scheduled March 11 deposition until after Election Day, saying the coronavirus outbreak, his wife’s “imminent due date” and “intense media scrutiny” all pose a risk of “personal endangerment” for the former vice president’s son.

Additionally, Biden’s legal team argues he should not be held in contempt for failing to turn over a slew of financial documents related to child support.

Republicans have said the information could contain damaging evidence of the younger Biden’s overseas business dealings and possible corruption.

“Defendant’s wife’s due date is imminent,” Biden’s request for continuance reads. “Defendant will supplement this motion as soon as possible with an affidavit of his wife’s treating physician.”


Tyler Nixon gives Owen updates on the Roger Stone case, and compares the situation to Andrew McCabe.

Additionally, “it is unsafe for the Defendant to travel, as travel restrictions have been implemented both domestically and internationally, particularly on airlines, due to the Coronavirus.

Setting aside personal endangerment, Defendant reasonably believes that such travel unnecessarily exposes his wife and unborn child to this virus.”

