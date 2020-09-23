Hunter Biden Paid For Hookers Who May Have Been Trafficked, Senate Report Claims

Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, paid for prostitutes linked to “organized” human trafficking, according to a Senate oversight report.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee released an 87-page report in conjunction with the Senate Treasury Committee on Wednesday detailing conflicts of interest and potentially criminal activity by Hunter while his father was vice president.

Among the findings, Treasury records obtained by the committee show Hunter Biden sent thousands of dollars to “foreign nationals” believed to be Eastern European prostitutes.

“These foreign nationals have questionable backgrounds that have been identified as being consistent with a range of criminal activities, including but not limited to organized prostitution and/or human trafficking, money laundering, fraud, and embezzlement,” the report states.

In an attached footnote, the committee explains that though they can’t prove criminal activity, Hunter Biden has unquestionably sent money to foreign nationals who have established connections to a “prostitution or human trafficking ring.”

“There is extensive public reporting concerning Hunter Biden’s alleged involvement with prostitution services,” the report says. “Records on file with the Committees do not directly confirm or refute these individual reports. However, they do confirm that Hunter Biden sent thousands of dollars to individuals who have either: 1) been involved in transactions consistent with possible human trafficking; 2) an association with the adult entertainment industry; or 3) potential association with prostitution.”

“Some recipients of those funds are Ukrainian and Russian citizens. The records note that it is a documented fact that Hunter Biden has sent funds to nonresident alien women in the United States who are citizens of Russia and Ukraine and who have subsequently wired funds they have received from Hunter Biden to individuals located in Russia and Ukraine. The records also note that some of these transactions are linked to what ‘appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.'”

These revelations are unsurprising given what’s already known about Hunter’s delinquent background.

It’s well-known that Hunter was discharged from the Navy for cocaine use in 2014, and Secret Service found a crack pipe and a business card belonging to Hunter in a rental car he used in 2016.

Hunter also eventually agreed to pay child support to an Arkansas stripper he denied impregnating after courting his late brother Beau’s widow in 2019.

Hunter has been out of the public’s eye for almost a year following a couple disastrous interviews with the mainstream media to address growing questions over his ties with Burisma Holdings while his father was vice president.

President Trump, who has frequently asked, “Where’s Hunter?”, encouraged the mainstream media to cover the Senate’s bombshell report.

Wow, big news. Pick it up Lamestream Media, and pick it up BIG! https://t.co/5wYjyYsRfO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2020

Read the full report below:

