Hunter Biden Snaps at Interviewer to Ask Rehab Questions “Nicer”

Hunter Biden snapped at an ABC News interviewer when asked about time spent in and out of rehab clinics for drug addiction, telling her to ask the question in a “nicer” manner.

In an interview released Tuesday, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden claimed ABC News’ Amy Robach was being “so insensitive” when she addressed the topic of his numerous rehab stints, suggesting alternate language to use, such as “sought treatment for an issue.”

Hunter snaps at Amy Robach when she says he was "in and out of rehab 7-8 times": “Say it nicer to me: sought treatment” pic.twitter.com/kpJN7gEIDX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 15, 2019

Read a partial transcript below:

AMY ROBACH: What should people know about Hunter Biden that they don’t know?

HUNTER BIDEN: Like every single person that I have ever known, I have fallen and I’ve gotten up. I’ve done esteemable things and things that have been in my life that I regret. Every single one of those things has brought me exactly to where I am right now, which is probably the best place I’ve ever been in my life. I’ve gone through my own struggles.

ROBACH: —In and out of rehab seven, eight times—

BIDEN: —Say it nicer to me. Sought treatment for an issue, like most people. So insensitive.

ROBACH: I’m so sorry. But I think this is a human question. Do you worry that all of this noise, even though it’s just noise, that it could affect your sobriety?

BIDEN: Of course. Look, you don’t want to live in the worry of it because then you’re feeding the beast. I have no answer, other than this: You’ve got to live in the connections that you have to healthy things and I have so many of them. I have to live there, instead of living in fear like “Oh my god, the stress is going to make me drink or the stress is going to make me use.”

Hunter was discharged from the Navy Reserve in February 2014 after he failed a June 2013 drug screening, testing positive for cocaine. He joined the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings in May 2014.

In July of this year, Hunter divulged his extensive history of drug use in an interview with the New Yorker, discussing his struggle with cocaine addiction since his college years in the early 1990s.

Hunter detailed one instance in which he tried to buy coke, but obtained crack instead, prompting him to put the crack in a cigarette.

“Once, hoping to buy cocaine, he was sold a piece of crack, but he wasn’t sure how to take the drug. ‘I didn’t have a stem,’ Hunter said. ‘I didn’t have a pipe.’ Improvising, he stuffed the crack into a cigarette and smoked it. ‘It didn’t have much of an effect,’ he said.”

He also talked to the New Yorker about going to Mexico in 2014 to purchase ibogaine, “a psychoactive alkaloid derived from the roots of a West African shrub, which is illegal in America.”

In the fall of 2016, Hunter also claimed he bought drugs from people at a homeless camp in Los Angeles who initially threatened to kill him.

“…soon after his arrival in L.A., he asked a homeless man in Pershing Square where he could buy crack. Hunter said that the man took him to a nearby homeless encampment, where, in a narrow passageway between tents, someone put a gun to his head before realizing that he was a buyer. He returned to buy more crack a few times that week.”

Days ahead of the 2016 presidential election, reports emerged that a crack pipe was among other personal items found in a Hertz rental car used by Hunter.

