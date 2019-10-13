Hunter Biden To Step Down From Board Of Chinese Firm Amid Ukraine Scrutiny

Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, announced his will resign from the board of a Chinese private equity firm that has been a target of President Donald Trump’s criticism in a Sunday statement from his lawyer.

Joe Biden had no part in his son’s foreign business dealings, and Hunter Biden has also vowed not to take part in any such business if his father is elected as president in 2020, according to the statement published by attorney George Mesires to Medium.

“To date, Hunter has not received any compensation for being on BHR’s board of directors. He has not received any return on his investment; there have been no distributions to BHR shareholders since Hunter obtained his equity interest. Moreover, Hunter played no role in directing or making BHR’s investments. Hunter intends to resign from the BHR board of directors on or by October 31, 2019,” the statement reads.

Hunter Biden's response to questions about potentially improper foreign business dealings while his father was VP, it wasn't wrong but I won't do it again… https://t.co/oNLlklUv6Q — Marc Lotter (@marc_lotter) October 13, 2019

“When Hunter engaged in his business pursuits, he believed that he was acting appropriately and in good faith. He never anticipated the barrage of false charges against both him and his father by the president of the United States,” the statement continues in reference to criticism from Trump regarding the younger Biden’s ties to China.

The statement continues with a promise that Hunter Biden would not partake in any foreign business dealings “under a Biden administration.”

“Hunter makes the following commitment: Under a Biden Administration, Hunter will readily comply with any and all guidelines or standards a President Biden may issue to address purported conflicts of interest, or the appearance of such conflicts, including any restrictions related to overseas business interests. In any event, Hunter will agree not to serve on boards of, or work on behalf of, foreign-owned companies,” the statement concludes.

The president accused Hunter Biden of using an Air Force Two trip to China in 2013 with his father to get $1.5 billion from the country for his fund.

“Biden and his son are stone-cold crooked and you know it,” Trump told a reporter during an Oct. 2 during a press conference with Finland President Sauli Niinistö. “His son walks out with millions of dollars. The kid knows nothing. You know it and so to be. Go ahead.”

Joe Biden accused Trump of “abusing the power of the presidency” and “using the highest office in the land to advance his personal political interests instead of the national interest” in an Oct. 5 op-ed for The Washington Post.

“He slanders anyone he sees as a threat,” the former vice president wrote. “That is why is he is frantically pushing flat-out lies, debunked conspiracy theories and smears against me and my family, no doubt hoping to undermine my candidacy for the presidency.”

Joe Biden is projecting his own panic on the President as he stumbles down the campaign trail.

