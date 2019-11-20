Hunter - You Are The Father! DNA Test Confirms Biden Dad of Arkansas Baby

A paternity test taken as part of a court case has proved Hunter Biden is the father of a Arkansas woman’s baby, after he denied having relations with the woman.

Attorneys representing Biden, who’s the son of Democrat 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden, said he has no plans to challenge the results, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The tests confirmed “with scientific certainty” that Biden, whose work with Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings is at the center of the impeachment probe that’s ensnared President Trump, did indeed father a child with Lunden Alexis Roberts, a woman Hunter had previously claimed he did not sleep with.

The Trump campaign hailed the news Wednesday by congratulating Joe Biden on his new grandbaby, tweeting “Congratulations, Joe Biden!”

The timing of the baby’s birth confirms it was conceived while he was courting his dead brother Beau’s widow, who he dated following his split from his ex-wife.

