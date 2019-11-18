Hunting MILF Receives Death Threats For Posting Pics of Kills

A New Zealand woman who posts pictures of the dead animals she hunts onto her Instagram is allegedly receiving death threats from those who disagree with her lifestyle choice.

The mother-of-three says she hunts to provide food for her family primarily because she is opposed to consuming factory-farmed meats.

“I hate factory farming so hunting wild meat is ideal, organic and sustainable. The animals are living a good life. It’s free, it’s fun and it helps the farmers,” she told The Sun.

Lucy Rose Jaine, 29, is ironically being threatened by people online who apparently care more about animal lives than human ones.

Jaine and her husband Sharn have also been criticized for taking their children on hunts, but Lucy is proud to teach them about hunting culture, saying, “I like that we can teach our children how to hunt their own food,” she explained.

“We gut, skin and clean the animals. Then we cut it up and pop it in the freezer to eat,” she continued.

Jaine has many followers on social media, mostly fans, but there are some haters.

“I receive great support, especially from other women who hunt. It’s a really uplifting community,” she explained, adding, “I’ve had a few death threats from people who just don’t have any experience with hunting. Or maybe they are against animal cruelty. But I don’t take it to heart.”

Her Instagram shows she hunts everything from wild pigs, deer and goats to rabbits, wallabies and more.

The attractive mother often wears a bikini in images posted to her social media page where she poses with the trophy animals she shoots.

