Hurricane Dorian Takes Aim at Florida

Image Credits: NOAA.

Hurricane Dorian could become a Category 3 storm and reach Florida by weekend, according to reports.

“All indications are that by this Labor Day weekend, a powerful hurricane will be near or over the Florida peninsula,” the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis has declared a state of emergency and advised his constituents along the east coast to stock up on supplies in preparation.

“As Hurricane Dorian approaches, I’ve declared a state of emergency to ensure local governments and emergency management agencies have ample time, resources and flexibility to get prepared. Please continue to follow local reports and @FLSERT for updates,” Gov. DeSantis tweeted.


Alex Jones exposes the globalist desire to dominate and exterminate humanity.


Related Articles

Ilhan Omar Demands UN Take Control of US Borders in Mirror of European Migrant Crisis

Ilhan Omar Demands UN Take Control of US Borders in Mirror of European Migrant Crisis

U.S. News
Comments
ENOUGH: Trump Fights Fake News With Laywers

ENOUGH: Trump Fights Fake News With Laywers

U.S. News
Comments

MSM Cries Foul Over Conservatives Turning Culture War Against Them

U.S. News
comments

Grandfather With a Gun Detains Home Intruder

U.S. News
comments

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Warns That ‘Diseases Could Escape’ From Frozen Glaciers Due To Climate Change

U.S. News
comments

Comments