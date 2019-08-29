Hurricane Dorian Takes Aim at Florida

Hurricane Dorian could become a Category 3 storm and reach Florida by weekend, according to reports.

“All indications are that by this Labor Day weekend, a powerful hurricane will be near or over the Florida peninsula,” the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis has declared a state of emergency and advised his constituents along the east coast to stock up on supplies in preparation.

As Hurricane #Dorian approaches, I’ve declared a state of emergency to ensure local governments and emergency management agencies have ample time, resources and flexibility to get prepared. Please continue to follow local reports and @FLSERT for updates. https://t.co/FyQM6wd8er — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 28, 2019

