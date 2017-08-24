Hurricane Harvey Hysteria: Customers Fight as Stores Sell out of Water

U.S. residents living on the Gulf Coast are hitting grocery stores searching for water and other essentials before a potentially life-threatening hurricane makes landfall.

The National Weather Service forecasts Tropical Storm Harvey will be upgraded to a major hurricane by Friday, “bringing life-threatening storm surge, rainfall, and wind hazards to portions of the Texas coast.”

At least one photo from a Sam’s Club in Corpus Christi depicts a long check-out line full of people, while a caption reads, “Waiting to buy water for #Harvey.“

Tropical storm Harvey made up by grocery stores to sell water and canned goods. Fake news. Sad! #harveystorm pic.twitter.com/LwD6Ga5nOT — Craig DiTommaso (@CraigDiTommaso) August 24, 2017

Photos from Houton’s ABC13 show empty shelves at several grocery stores.

KROGER CLEANED OUT: From Katy to Pearland, our viewers are finding empty store shelves before #Harvey. Get ready: https://t.co/pDMk3W3jmt pic.twitter.com/G5Rk6wONgc — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 23, 2017

One person on Twitter described people “fighting over water at Walmart,” likening the chaos to Black Friday.

These people are fighting over water at Walmart because of the hurricane, this ain't Black Friday — Ahmad Noubani 🇵🇸 (@ahmadn200055) August 24, 2017

Grocery store is a already a mad house folks… #harvey pic.twitter.com/1Jg3xKsc0D — Lauren Kelly (@LaurenMix965) August 23, 2017

Hurricane Harvey has people acting a total ass at the grocery store! I just needed some mustard bruh! — Dexter Jonz (@ColdTrane13) August 24, 2017

most people start school this week n there's a hurricane and people are WYLIN at the store — ☀ (@nuggette__) August 24, 2017

People grabbing cases of water like it's a Black Friday sale. Hurricane Harvey is real 😳 — Actually, Alexandra. (@__ActuallyAlex) August 24, 2017

Others were dismayed to learn they’d have to keep searching after finding empty shelves at their local store.

There's no water left in my home town omg people are taking this hurricane seriously — valeria (@perriesott) August 24, 2017

Our new reporter @NNatario is getting ready for #Harvey and just learned to hit the store earlier for water! Any other tips for him? pic.twitter.com/KuaoK50BKg — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 24, 2017

I had to drive almost 30 minutes to find a store that has water…

This Houston hurricane is no joke man I'm probably going up to north TX — ally (@Vintageasoul) August 24, 2017

We decided to come to the grocery store as soon as they opened just to be extra prepared for the hurricane, boi we had to go to 3 stores 😣 — Seidi (@loyalseidisixx) August 24, 2017

The Kroger in the Brazos Town Center ran out of bottled water last night! #Harvey — Stephen T Johnson (@STJfbherald) August 24, 2017

hurricane shopping is so much fun. love going from store to store to find gallons of water 🙂 — squid (@sydneyylynnae) August 24, 2017

And others were concerned with keeping plenty of alcohol on hand.

Hurricane Supplies:

Water

Vodka

Canned/dry food

Vodka

Pet food

Vodka

Vodka

Don't judge. I'll be flooded in for 3 days with the kids. #Harvey — Foxxy (@The_Foxxy1) August 24, 2017

I got the Hurricane essentials at the grocery store- zebra cakes, jalapeño chips & wine. — Press ❌ to Sean (@MrNishii) August 24, 2017

Ugh gotta go to the grocery store and stock up on essentials like liquor and water because we are getting a hurricane. — Tori (@VicTORIousGable) August 24, 2017

I went to the liquor store and not the grocery store in preparation for Harvey 🤷🏾‍♀️ — ANGELiC AiRE (@DOUBLE_A_XXi) August 24, 2017

Gona stock up on bottles of Crown for this hurricane since everyone has bought all the water bottles. — Kory Lilley (@ThisFeelsMoist) August 24, 2017

As soon as the liquor store opens I will be there to get the fun hurricane supplies.#Harvey ready. — 🎀Domina~Warbux🎀 (@DominaWarbux) August 24, 2017

At least one person recommended people buy water filters instead of gallons of water.

people be really be buying water bottles cuz of the "hurricane" why cant u just filter ur water dumbasses — 08 . (@nekkoistt) August 24, 2017

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has urged residents living on the coast to “Get prepared & stay safe.”