Hurricane Harvey Hysteria: Customers Fight as Stores Sell out of Water

Image Credits: twitter, abc13houston.

U.S. residents living on the Gulf Coast are hitting grocery stores searching for water and other essentials before a potentially life-threatening hurricane makes landfall.

The National Weather Service forecasts Tropical Storm Harvey will be upgraded to a major hurricane by Friday, “bringing life-threatening storm surge, rainfall, and wind hazards to portions of the Texas coast.”

“Life-threatening flooding is expected across much of the Texas coast from heavy rainfall of 12 to 20 inches,” reports the NWS, with some areas reportedly expected to receive 30 inches.

At least one photo from a Sam’s Club in Corpus Christi depicts a long check-out line full of people, while a caption reads, “Waiting to buy water for #Harvey.“

Photos from Houton’s ABC13 show empty shelves at several grocery stores.

One person on Twitter described people “fighting over water at Walmart,” likening the chaos to Black Friday.

Others were dismayed to learn they’d have to keep searching after finding empty shelves at their local store.

And others were concerned with keeping plenty of alcohol on hand.

At least one person recommended people buy water filters instead of gallons of water.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has urged residents living on the coast to “Get prepared & stay safe.”

