Hurricane Harvey Could Set Loose 350 Alligators in Texas

Up to 350 alligators could soon be on the loose in southeast Texas due to rising floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey, an alligator sanctuary has warned.

Water is within a foot of rising over the fences of Gator Country in Beaumont, which houses hundreds of the dangerous reptiles.

The sanctuary’s most fearsome residents, which include two 13-foot alligators called Big Al and Big Tex, have been placed in trailers to prevent them from escaping.

But workers have warned there is little they can do to stop the escape of the rest of the alligators from their outdoor enclosures.

Read more