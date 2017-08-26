Hurricane Harvey Slams Texas: Biblical Floods Feared

Hurricane Harvey smacked Texas near Corpus Christi, but now Texans 200 miles inland are worried about Biblical floods as the storm taking over Texas dumps water for days.

It was a little over two years ago when heavy storms ravaged flood-prone plains of Houston and Austin, drowning numerous people when water rushed into underground parking garages, apartments and shopping malls.

Those floods were due to heavy storms which Harvey can surpass easily as the category four hurricane moves into Texas.

“Hurricane Harvey may be weakening as it slows down over Texas, but its biggest threat of catastrophic flooding will persist into next week,” reported Weather.com. “Harvey made landfall Friday night near Rockport, Texas, north of Corpus Christi, after rapidly intensifying in the Gulf of Mexico.”

Austin, which is roughly 200 miles from Corpus Christi, experienced wind gusts over 30 mph only hours after Harvey made landfall and is expecting up to 12 inches of rain over the next couple of days.

Houston, which is much closer to the coast, will endure devastating, record-breaking floods.

“A year’s worth of rain may fall in the span of a few days near the Texas Gulf Coast,” reported Weather.com. “A multi-day deluge of the Texas Gulf Coast with catastrophic and life-threatening flooding and destructive winds through could leave areas uninhabitable for an extended period of time, the National Weather Service has warned.”

The last time Texas was hit by such a strong hurricane was in 1961, when Carla struck near the coastal city of Port O’Connor, not too far from Rockport.

Carla caused 46 fatalities and an estimated $2 billion in damage in today’s dollars.