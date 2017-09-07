Hurricane Irma Is NOT the Most Powerful Atlantic Hurricane Ever Recorded

Image Credits: NOAA.

Hurricane Irma is really bad.

It may be the worst storm to hit the U.S. since 1935… But it is NOT the most powerful Atlantic hurricane ever recorded.  So… Why do they have to lie about this?

Hurricane Irma Is Now The Most Powerful Atlantic Ocean Storm In Recorded History

Fresh off the back of the devastating Hurricane Harvey, the US is preparing for an even more dangerous storm – Hurricane Irma.

With wind speeds of 300 kilometers per hour (185 miles per hour), Irma now ranks as the most powerful hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean. It is the second most powerful in the Atlantic basin, which includes the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico, behind Hurricane Allen in 1980 that hit the latter two with winds of 305 km/h (190 mph).

[…]

IFL Science!

Does IFL stand for “I FLunked” Science?

Geography 101

The Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico are in the Atlantic Ocean, just as much as the Sargasso Sea is in the Atlantic Ocean.

 

Caribbean Seasuboceanic basin of the western Atlantic Ocean, lying between latitudes 9° and 22° N and longitudes 89° and 60° W. It is approximately 1,063,000 square miles (2,753,000 square km) in extent. To the south it is bounded by the coasts of VenezuelaColombia, and Panama; to the west by Costa RicaNicaraguaHondurasGuatemalaBelize, and the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico; to the north by the Greater Antilles islands of CubaHispaniolaJamaica, and Puerto Rico; and to the east by the north-south chain of the Lesser Antilles, consisting of the island arc that extends from the Virgin Islands in the northeast to Trinidad, off the Venezuelan coast, in the southeast. Within the boundaries of the Caribbean itself, Jamaica, to the south of Cuba, is the largest of a number of islands.

Britannica

 

Gulf of Mexico

The Gulf of Mexico is a smaller part of the Atlantic Ocean, but it is the ninth largest body of water in the world.

[…]

Deepsea Waters

Describing Irma as the most powerful Atlantic hurricane ever recorded is like calling Ted Williams the all-time American league home run leader because he hit the most home runs at Fenway Park.

Among the 24 most intense Atlantic hurricanes since 1924, Irma is currently tied for second in wind speed.

Maximum Sustained
StormYearWinds (mph)
Allen1980190
“Labor Day”1935185
Gilbert1988185
Wilma2005185
Irma2017185
Mitch1998180
Rita2005180
“Cuba”1932175
Janet1955175
Camille1969175
David1979175
Andrew1992175
Katrina2005175
Dean2007175
“Cuba”1924165
Isabel2003165
Ivan2004165
Hattie1961160
Hugo1989160
“Bahamas”1929155
Floyd1999155
Igor2010155
Opal1995150
Gloria1985145

Wilma_01

And tied for 12th place according to atmospheric pressure:

StormYearMinimum Atmospheric 
  Pressure (hPa)
Wilma2005882
Gilbert1988888
“Labor Day”1935892
Rita2005895
Allen1980899
Camille1969900
Katrina2005902
Mitch1998905
Dean2007905
“Cuba”1924910
Ivan2004910
Irma2017913
Janet1955914
“Cuba”1932915
Isabel2003915
Opal1995916
Hugo1989918
Gloria1985919
Hattie1961920
Floyd1999921
Andrew1992922
“Bahamas”1929924
David1979924
Igor2010924

Irma_02

“The Most Powerful Atlantic Ocean Storm In Recorded History” meme fits the narrative: Global warming is causing hurricanes to become more severe… Another lie.

Hurricanes are not increasing in severity

The National Hurricane Center’s hurricane climatology page has a handy list of Atlantic Basin tropical storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes from 1851-2014.  There is no statistically meaningful trend in hurricane frequency or severity.

Irma_05

While there might be a somewhat statistically significant increase in the number of tropical storms (R² = 0.2274), this could simply be due improvements in the detection and identification of storms at sea… There is no statistically meaningful trend in the numbers of hurricanes or major hurricanes.

There are also no statistically meaningful trends in the rates at which tropical storms are “blossoming” into hurricanes or major hurricanes:

Irma_04Irma_03

Records are made to be broken

Irma came very close to breaking a wind speed record.  So what?

The probability, pn(1), that the nth observation of a series xm= x1, x2, … xn has a higher value than the previous observations [pn(1) = Pr(xn > xi |i < n)] can be expressed as:

pn(1)= 1/n

provided the values in series are iid random variables.

(Benestad, 2003)

In 1941, Ted Williams had a .406 batting average.  He was the last major league baseball player to hit over .400.  While each at bat had its own independent probability, if Ted Williams had 5 at bats in a game, he probably had 2 base hits.  While Irma has less than a 1% chance of breaking Allen’s wind speed record, the sum of individual probabilities since 1924 indicate that it’s about time for that record to fall.

Irma_06

Y-axis is the sequential number of new records.

See sheet 1 of the following spreadsheet for expected record calculations:

AtlanticStormTotalsTable (1) 

How did we ever survive the Medieval Warm Period?

If warmer waters inevitably lead to more severe hurricanes… How did humanity survive the Medieval Warm Period?  Or the Minoan Warm Period?  There must have been Category 9 hurricanes every year in 1000 BC!!! (/SARC)

hadsst_s7

