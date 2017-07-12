Hyperloop One Claims its First Successful Test Run

Hyperloop One completed the first full-scale test of its hyperloop technology in a vacuum environment on May 12th, the company announced today. In the test, the company’s hyperloop vehicle — which uses magnetic levitation, or mag-lev, technology — pulled 2 Gs while reaching 70 miles per hour down the length of the company’s test track in Nevada.

Hyperloop One also shared images of its new pod with The Verge. The aerodynamic pod is 28 feet long and constructed of structural aluminum and carbon fiber. Using electromagnetic propulsion and mag-lev technology, it’s designed to carry both cargo and human passengers at near supersonic speeds, Hyperloop One says.

Hyperloop One posted this video of the low-speed test. The company’s co-founder Shervin Pishevar and chief engineer Josh Giegel were also on CBS This Morning to talk up their accomplishment.

Read more


Related Articles

14M customers vulnerable in massive Verizon data leak

14M customers vulnerable in massive Verizon data leak

Science & Tech
Comments
Science Mag: Have Fewer Children to Stop "Global Warming"

Science Mag: Have Fewer Children to Stop “Global Warming”

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Apple to Build China Data Center to Meet New Cybersecurity Law

Science & Tech
Comments

Space breakthrough: Scientists Teleport Photon from Earth to Orbit

Science & Tech
Comments

Trump weighing government-wide ban on Russian security software: report

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments