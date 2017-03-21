Hyperloop Tech Company Offers First Look at Futuristic Travel Pods

Building a new 700mph transport system sounds pretty tricky, so one Hyperloop company has decided to kick things off by building the passenger pods first.

Hyperloop is a proposed plan to transport people or cargo between cities at near-supersonic speed in vacuum-sealed pods.

We announce today that we have begun construction of the 1st #Hyperloop passenger capsule in the world. https://t.co/yBGXOlXs1l #HTT — Hyperloop | HTT (@hyperloopglobal) March 21, 2017

The technology is just a pipedream at the moment, with rival companies Hyperloop One and Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT)at the forefront of developments.

While Hyperloop One has already started construction on an impressive test track built in the middle of the Nevada desert, HTT is focusing on constructing the pods.

