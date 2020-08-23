Hypocrisy: Gov. Cuomo To Exempt Celebrities From Quarantine To Attend VMAs

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) announced he would allow rock stars and celebrities to bypass the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine so that they can perform at the MTV Video Music Awards next week.

In another stunning example of COVID hypocrisy by the Democrats, Cuomo has decided to exempt the music industry’s hottest stars from being quarantined because they’re not regular peasants like the rest of us.

“The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and Citywide Events is working in close coordination with the production to ensure guidelines are being followed,” a City Hall spokesperson said Friday, adding that the NYPD will conduct “compliance checks during the production.”

New York has imposed a strict 14-day quarantine to travelers from 34 states, including Florida, Texas, and Georgia, partly because it has the second highest COVID death rate of any state thanks to Cuomo’s policy of pushing coronavirus patients into nursing homes statewide.

Travelers who violate New York’s quarantine mandate can be fined up to $10,000 or be sentenced to 15 days in jail.

That is, unless you’re Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, the Black Eyed Peas, The Weeknd, or Kanye West, who are all set to attend the event next Sunday.

This comes after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio recently declared he will impose COVID-19 “checkpoints” across the city to help enforce Cuomo’s quarantine order.

“The checkpoints are going to send a very powerful message that this quarantine is serious. Even if we can’t reach every single person I think it’ll get the message across,” de Blasio said. “We don’t want to penalize people. We want to educate them, make sure they’re following the rules.”

Unless you’re a major rock star, then the “rules” don’t apply to you.

People are fleeing the Big Apple in droves.

