Hypocrisy: Governor Whitmer Keeps Businesses in Lockdown — But Joins Leftists To Protest In The Streets

In another stunning act of hypocrisy, Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer went out in the streets to march with throngs of Black Lives Matter protesters after lecturing small businesses for weeks to stay shut down in the name of fighting the coronavirus.

You can’t make this stuff up.

Last week, Whitmer scolded the Justice Department for urging her to allow businesses to reopen, saying, “the worst thing we can do is open up in a way that causes a second wave of infections and death, puts health care workers at risk, and and wipes out all the progress we’ve made.”

Today, I issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Department of Justice issuing a statement of interest, which seeks to undermine the health and safety of Michigan residents.

Read more below ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Uk4vKnAZKc — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) May 30, 2020

But just days later, Whitmer was out in the streets marching shoulder to shoulder with protesters chanting “Hands up, Don’t Shoot.”

To those who have taken to the streets to peacefully protest the structural inequities Black Americans face every day – I’m with you. Tonight, I urge you to stay home and stay safe. Tomorrow, find a peaceful protest to join and make your voice heard. pic.twitter.com/O8fNNVM8fS — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) June 2, 2020

The biggest hypocrite of the day goes to @GovWhitmer, who violated her own social distancing guidelines at a protest march after telling the state that protesting would bring a surge of the #COVIDー19 virus. It's time to FULLY open the state!!!pic.twitter.com/swNcXdaOJR — William Davis (@davis1988will) June 5, 2020

This is Gretchen Whitmer.

She threw Michigan residents in jail and stripped them of their livelihoods if they did not “social distance.”

She called a group of peaceful protesters “terrorists.”

In case you were still wondering if the lockdowns were a vicious hoax to hurt Americans pic.twitter.com/PoOnuQFAke — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 5, 2020

Remember, this is the same Democrat governor who called small business owners “racist” and “neo Nazis” for protesting her lockdown orders.

As we’ve reported, social distancing has gone to the wayside for the left now that they have protests to help foment.

For example, earlier this week, over 1,200 healthcare professionals signed a letter exempting the Black Lives Matter protests from lockdowns and social distancing rules because they claim “white nationalism” is a greater public health crisis than COVID-19.

But notably, many prominent leftists had been flouting their own lockdown orders anyway, such as CNN host Chris Cuomo wandering outside while afflicted with COVID-19, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio out enjoying the local scenery during strict lockdown, and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot getting a haircut despite threatening residents with arrest if they tried to do the same.

