Hypocrisy: Governor Whitmer Keeps Businesses in Lockdown — But Joins Leftists To Protest In The Streets

Image Credits: @GovWhitmer/Twitter.

In another stunning act of hypocrisy, Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer went out in the streets to march with throngs of Black Lives Matter protesters after lecturing small businesses for weeks to stay shut down in the name of fighting the coronavirus.

You can’t make this stuff up.

Last week, Whitmer scolded the Justice Department for urging her to allow businesses to reopen, saying, “the worst thing we can do is open up in a way that causes a second wave of infections and death, puts health care workers at risk, and and wipes out all the progress we’ve made.”

But just days later, Whitmer was out in the streets marching shoulder to shoulder with protesters chanting “Hands up, Don’t Shoot.”

Remember, this is the same Democrat governor who called small business owners “racist” and “neo Nazis” for protesting her lockdown orders.

As we’ve reported, social distancing has gone to the wayside for the left now that they have protests to help foment.

For example, earlier this week, over 1,200 healthcare professionals signed a letter exempting the Black Lives Matter protests from lockdowns and social distancing rules because they claim “white nationalism” is a greater public health crisis than COVID-19.

But notably, many prominent leftists had been flouting their own lockdown orders anyway, such as CNN host Chris Cuomo wandering outside while afflicted with COVID-19, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio out enjoying the local scenery during strict lockdown, and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot getting a haircut despite threatening residents with arrest if they tried to do the same.

What has done the most damage to America? The LOCKDOWN or the LOOTING? David looks at how they are connected and why they are both encouraged to continue.

