The hypocrisy of Hillary Clinton’s dealings with Russia’s Vladimir Putin from her 2014 Book “Hard Choices” reveal a hubris-driven shell game where Hillary met with Putin secretly and filed, as Secretary of State, the waiver paperwork for Bill Clinton to meet Putin on numerous occasions as a representative of The Clinton Foundation.

Once again everything the hypocritical Clinton crime family touches turns to manure.

Will the Mueller investigation be allowed to continue after this major torpedo?