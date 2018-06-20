Hypocrisy: Obama Leverages Illegal Detentions to Campaign Against Trump

Ex-President Barack Obama leveraged mainstream media coverage of the immigration debate to campaign against President Trump on Facebook Wednesday.

Obama, whose own presidency was plagued by a massive immigrant influx, made an appeal to emotion on Wednesday, World Refugee Day, blaming Trump for “ripping children from their parents’ arms.”

“[T]o watch those families broken apart in real time puts to us a very simple question: are we a nation that accepts the cruelty of ripping children from their parents’ arms, or are we a nation that values families, and works to keep them together? Do we look away, or do we choose to see something of ourselves and our children?” Obama wrote.

As many have pointed out, the exact same issue played out during Obama’s tenure, but the liberal-leaning mainstream media chose to ignore it.

Date Picture Was Taken: June 8, 2014. Picture Is Of: Illegal alien children in holding cages. Reason Given By Administration: Detain for processing. POTUS At The Time: BARACK OBAMA pic.twitter.com/pSPsYaZz2C — Josh Gremillion (@joshgremillion) June 18, 2018

The media, for example, never batted an eye when Infowars documented FEMA-operated detention facilities created to detain illegal immigrants on the Texas border during Obama’s reign.

At the end of his post, Obama uses the media’s contrived illegal immigration crisis to rally support for a Democrat “blue wave.”

“[W]e have to do more than say ‘this isn’t who we are.’ We have to prove it – through our policies, our laws, our actions, and our votes,” he wrote.