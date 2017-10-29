Hypocrisy: Twitter Bans Roger Stone But Allows Vicious Leftists Tweets

Twitter banned political heavyweight Roger Stone after he ranted at CNN reporters Friday night, highlighting the social media platform’s double standard of punishing conservatives but allowing leftists to say whatever obscenities they want.

Twitter removed Stone’s account Friday night after he unloaded on several CNN reporters about Hillary Clinton and the Uranium One scandal.

“.@donlemon stop lying about about the Clinton’s and Uranium you ignorant lying covksucker!!!! You fake news you dumb piece of shit,” Stone wrote in one tweet. “.@jaketapper must be held accountable for his lies and very severely punished #Fakenewsasswipe.”

Unsavory as the comments may be, plenty of leftists routinely tweet terribly offensive and vile things about Trump, his supporters, or anybody who doesn’t agree with their anti-Trump dogma.

The hypocrisy wasn’t lost on conservatives, who’ve provided many examples of leftists attacking conservatives with the same fervor Stone had against CNN.

Interesting how Roger Stone was suspended but lib blue check accts are free to say whatever vile things they want with no consequences pic.twitter.com/7oxnBN3KhQ — Mel 🇺🇸 🎃 (@ImJustAMel) October 28, 2017

Twitter bans Roger Stone but they don't have a problem with this tweet? pic.twitter.com/QEdO2Yzpa7 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) October 29, 2017

Twitter has suspended @RogerJStoneJr after saying CNN hosts are 'lying' 'cocksuckers' pic.twitter.com/O9n7gW7pfa However, explicit calls for my (and Snowden's) assassination are just fine:https://t.co/LankUBdLks — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) October 29, 2017

– fuck roger stone – up the ass with a sledgehammer — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 12, 2017

Hey @jack @twitter. Why the #hypocrisy? @KeithOlbermann is vile and has broken several twitter 'rules'.

Roger Stone gone but you keep crap? pic.twitter.com/dEO5zKK96o — Katherine Byrd (@peaceandjoy101) October 28, 2017

You do recall we defeated your ancestors in a war to specifically preclude you from having any say in this. Fuck off, ferret face. https://t.co/S7rVi6T6S6 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 17, 2017

Keith Olbermann in particular has accumulated such a large number of incredibly offensive and vicious tweets that many people have compiled graphics of them all to make a point about Twitter’s double standard.

Hey @Jack, please explain the rationale for suspending Roger Stone, but not Keith Olbermann. — Signed, every conservative on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/i4JhSO5aD0 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) October 29, 2017

As we reported, this isn’t about Stone “violating” Twitter’s terms and conditions, it’s about censorship and information suppression, as Twitter has censored The Drudge Report, and even Eric Trump’s tweets simply because he was sharing positive news about the economy under Trump.

.@Twitter – Why are my tweets about jobs and the economy being censored? #Interesting pic.twitter.com/QSdcj7MjVR — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 4, 2017

At the rate they are banning prominent conservatives, Twitter will be a 100% leftist safe space by 2020. Yay for diversity! 🙆🏻‍♂️ — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 29, 2017

Stone said he plans to sue Twitter for infringing on his First Amendment rights.

“I have retained one of the best telecommunications lawyers in the country and will be bringing a legal action against Twitter over The suspension of my account,” he told TheWrap. “The battle for free speech has just begun.’

