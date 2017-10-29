Hypocrisy: Twitter Bans Roger Stone But Allows Vicious Leftists Tweets

Twitter banned political heavyweight Roger Stone after he ranted at CNN reporters Friday night, highlighting the social media platform’s double standard of punishing conservatives but allowing leftists to say whatever obscenities they want.

Twitter removed Stone’s account Friday night after he unloaded on several CNN reporters about Hillary Clinton and the Uranium One scandal.

“.@donlemon stop lying about about the Clinton’s and Uranium you ignorant lying covksucker!!!! You fake news you dumb piece of shit,” Stone wrote in one tweet. “.@jaketapper must be held accountable for his lies and very severely punished #Fakenewsasswipe.”

Unsavory as the comments may be, plenty of leftists routinely tweet terribly offensive and vile things about Trump, his supporters, or anybody who doesn’t agree with their anti-Trump dogma.

The hypocrisy wasn’t lost on conservatives, who’ve provided many examples of leftists attacking conservatives with the same fervor Stone had against CNN.

Keith Olbermann in particular has accumulated such a large number of incredibly offensive and vicious tweets that many people have compiled graphics of them all to make a point about Twitter’s double standard.

As we reported, this isn’t about Stone “violating” Twitter’s terms and conditions, it’s about censorship and information suppression, as Twitter has censored The Drudge Report, and even Eric Trump’s tweets simply because he was sharing positive news about the economy under Trump.

Stone said he plans to sue Twitter for infringing on his First Amendment rights.

“I have retained one of the best telecommunications lawyers in the country and will be bringing a legal action against Twitter over The suspension of my account,” he told TheWrap. “The battle for free speech has just begun.’

