Hypocrite Actress Wears "Poverty is Sexist" Sweatshirt That Cost $380 Dollars

In a perfect illustration of the rampant hypocrisy that dominated last night’s Golden Globes, actress Connie Britton wore a sweatshirt emblazoned with the baffling phrase “poverty is sexist” that cost $380 dollars.

In what Fox News termed “one of the more puzzling pieces of wardrobe activism,” Britton proudly displayed the message while parading down the red carpet alongside dozens of other fabulously wealthy celebrities.

Confusion reigned on Twitter.

“I’m sorry but this doesn’t make sense. Poverty isn’t gender orientated,” remarked one user

“What does that even mean? It sounds like a useless platitude,” added another .

It subsequently emerged that the sweatshirt is a custom made item by Lingua Franca which designs other slacktivist-style clothing with messages like “I miss Barack,” “resist” and “The Future is Female.”

The sweater cost a whopping $380 dollars.

Britton herself is the daughter of a physicist and an energy company executive and she studied at two prestigious universities, so the idea that she knows anything about real poverty is laughable.

The notion that poverty has an anti-woman bias is completely confounded by the facts. She’s right in a way – poverty is sexist – since by far the greatest proportion of people impacted by it are male.

In virtually every major western country, poverty overwhelmingly afflicts men. In the United Kingdom, 71% of homeless people are men, while in the United States around 75% are homeless people are men. Of those who are veterans, 97% are men.

Perhaps Britton should have donated the $380 to a homeless charity instead of spending it on a pathetic display of virtue signaling that doesn’t even make sense.

