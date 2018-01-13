'Hypocrite' De Blasio Blasted By Media For Suing Oil Companies Over Global Warming

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday stood side-by-side with environmentalists as he unveiled his plan to sue five oil companies for damages supposedly caused by man-made global warming.

De Blasio blames five major oil companies, including ExxonMobil, for damages caused to New York City by Hurricane Sandy in 2012. The mayor wants companies to pay for the damages and for future projects to make the city more resilient to flooding and storm surge.

But while environmentalists applauded de Blasio’s anti-oil effort, it fell flat among media outlets that have been covering his repeated use of SUVs and helicopters. Outlets were quick to point out de Blasio’s own hypocrisy when it came to fighting global warming.

