Hypocrite Gillibrand Won't Disavow Sexual Predator Bill Clinton

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is at war with Donald Trump over accusations of sexual assault yet failed to disavow Bill Clinton over his far more substantial acts of sexual predation and has taken at least six political donations in the past from Harvey Weinstein.

Gillibrand told CNN on Monday that Trump “should be fully investigated and he should resign” over accusations that he assaulted women, adding, “President Trump has committed assault, according to these women, and those are very credible allegations of misconduct and criminal activity.”

Trump hit back this morning with a tweet in which he said Gillibrand was “someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them).”

The claims against Trump were already aired last year, and in one case directly disputed by an eyewitness, but are now being regurgitated in light of the #MeToo scandal.

Three women who appeared on the Today Show with Megyn Kelly yesterday re-told their stories but with seemingly inane new claims, including that Trump asked for one of their phone numbers and, in another case, Trump called one of them a rude word.

However, Democrats seem intent on sweeping up Trump in the outrage over the sexual assault scandal that has ensnared top names in both politics and Hollywood.

Ironic therefore that Gillibrand herself has been pictured with and politically aligned with several actual sexual predators during her career, including Harvey Weinstein.

The Senator’s ties with Weinstein run deeper than the occasional photo. Records show that the disgraced film producer donated money to Gillibrand’s political campaigns on at least six separate occasions.

While Weinstein only admitted to some of the claims against him this year, his notorious behavior with women was an open secret in Hollywood for decades.

Here’s Gillibrand appearing alongside Anthony Weiner, a convicted sex offender who transferred obscene material to a minor and is currently serving a 21 month prison sentence.

Gillibrand was also seemingly unperturbed by the innumerable accusations of sexual assault and rape against Bill Clinton. She did say Clinton should have resigned over his affair with Monica Lewinsky (20 years later), although that was a consensual relationship.

When Clinton campaigned for her in 2006, long after the rape and sexual assault accusations against him came to light, Gillibrand was happy to appear alongside Clinton.

While Gillibrand is demanding Trump resign over the relatively flimsy accusations against him, it’s unlikely she’ll be disavowing Clinton any time soon despite the claims against him being far more substantial.

This once again underscores how claims of sexual assault, on both sides of the political spectrum, are either immediately believed or completely ignored depending on whether political points can be scored, and not whether the accusations are actually proven to be true.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.