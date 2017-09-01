The MSM and social media have created hysteria resulting in a doomsday panic over gasoline. Since hurricane Harvey devastated Houston, TX oil refineries have been shutdown forcing out-of-state deliveries to gas stations in Texas to meet demand.

The lull in gasoline deliveries combined with a heightened demand for Labor Day weekend has fueled a fear-driven frenzy causing a temporary ‘shortage’.

Everything from fights to car wrecks have occurred in Austin, TX as onlooking gas station owners and managers marvel at the false sense of scarcity fed by mainstream and social media.

This unintentional social experiment serves as an example of how media can stir up a false narrative generating mass hysteria.


