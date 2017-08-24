HYSTERIA: Leftists Triggered By ACLU Tweeting Photo Of A White Baby

The ACLU was forced to issue an apology for tweeting a photo of a baby holding a US flag with the caption “This is the future that ACLU members want,” after an army of basement dwelling leftists lost their shit because the baby was Caucasian.

The point of the image was that the child was wearing an ACLU onesie emblazoned with the words “Free Speech,” as well as holding the Stars and Stripes.

This is the future that ACLU members want. pic.twitter.com/bAIwuheEco — ACLU National (@ACLU) August 23, 2017

However, the only thing that mattered to the hysterical leftist twitterati was the color of the child’s skin.

A White kid with a flag?! — Nyasha Junior (@NyashaJunior) August 23, 2017

Many even suggested it was an endorsement of white supremacy:

I actually thought someone retweeted a 'white genocide' account onto my timeline. https://t.co/X6SGsxwjPh — joe prince (@joeprince___) August 23, 2017

Supporting Nazis, then tweeting little blond kids? Get your shit together. — Elizabeth 🏴🏳️‍🌈 (@wrk2lib) August 23, 2017

The reason there's an issue with this tweet is (CONTEXT), the ACLU has recently been criticized for supporting white supremacists. — Sabrina Adaba (@sabby_adabby) August 24, 2017

What? All blond folk! I don't get this silly post. The future ACLU wants is a little blond kid??? — SavageFem (@SavageNancy) August 23, 2017

Now I see why you worked so hard for the neo Nazis in Charlottesville — Kokoa (@kokoa96) August 23, 2017

And from there the next logical step was LITERALLY HITLER:

Believe it or not though, the ACLU actually took the accusations seriously, issuing this follow up apology tweet, declaring that ‘white supremacy is everywhere’:

When your Twitter followers keep you in check and remind you that white supremacy is everywhere. pic.twitter.com/Qx5D5hbKWy — ACLU National (@ACLU) August 23, 2017

Then the group tweeted another follow up clarifying that the skin color of the baby was not the meaning of the original tweet:

PSA: The future we want is babies in ACLU onesies. For more cute ACLU babies, follow us on Instagram! https://t.co/pRseIPpdLs https://t.co/ICEekojaBd — ACLU National (@ACLU) August 23, 2017

The hysteria, as well as the ACLU’s pandering to the hysteria, prompted widespread backlash:

Little kid with flag = white supremacy

Got it @ACLU good to know where you guys stand — austin de la joya (@austindelafrog) August 23, 2017

@ACLU is in the running for the 'Retard of the Year' award. — endlibhypocrisy (@beachygay) August 24, 2017

Are you seriously agreeing that there's something wrong with pictures of children if they have white skin? — Just me (@Thirteen_Prime) August 24, 2017

So a white toddler with a flag is white supremacy? #WTAF — 😎 (@deplorableBee) August 24, 2017

OMG it's a white kid!!!! pic.twitter.com/6e8SuCoIqx — Brandon Skelding (@YesItsBS) August 23, 2017

This is so woke — Rookie 🌨 (@MichaelEvancoe) August 23, 2017

OMG white people who love America, Nazis! — GE (@ge2229617) August 23, 2017

I guess you have to put 1 child of every race in a post for people to stop yelling, "White baby? White supremacy at its finest!" — Bryson Swavey (@NotBryson) August 23, 2017

Heads up: When you see an adorable child, white, black, green, two daddies, whatever, the appropriate response is "cute!" — PoliMath (@politicalmath) August 24, 2017

What a beautiful child. Happy, free, safe and at peace. No one sucker punching him for holding our beautiful flag. A lovely, joyful image. — Mamie Love (@Mamie0787) August 23, 2017

This is my baby folks. Immediately after I snapped this photo she threw that little flag into NY Harbor. Hope this helps? – Frank — Frank Eaton (@bullydoc) August 23, 2017

IT'S JUST A PHOTO OF A BLONDE BABY YOU HYSTERICAL RACIST LUNATIC HYPOCIRTE. — Lark O'Donovan (@DonovanLark) August 23, 2017

Point made: White supremacy is so normalized, pervasive, that tweeting images of Black people from Sci-Fi in reply prompts racist rants. — Michael (@OmanReagan) August 23, 2017

Point made: Black supremacy is so normalized, pervasive, that tweeting images of White people prompts racist rants. — Jeremy Pearson (@DeiElect) August 23, 2017