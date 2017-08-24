HYSTERIA: Leftists Triggered By ACLU Tweeting Photo Of A White Baby
The ACLU was forced to issue an apology for tweeting a photo of a baby holding a US flag with the caption “This is the future that ACLU members want,” after an army of basement dwelling leftists lost their shit because the baby was Caucasian.

The point of the image was that the child was wearing an ACLU onesie emblazoned with the words “Free Speech,” as well as holding the Stars and Stripes.

However, the only thing that mattered to the hysterical leftist twitterati was the color of the child’s skin.

Many even suggested it was an endorsement of white supremacy:

And from there the next logical step was LITERALLY HITLER:

Believe it or not though, the ACLU actually took the accusations seriously, issuing this follow up apology tweet, declaring that ‘white supremacy is everywhere’:

Then the group tweeted another follow up clarifying that the skin color of the baby was not the meaning of the original tweet:

The hysteria, as well as the ACLU’s pandering to the hysteria, prompted widespread backlash:

