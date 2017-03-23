'I ❤️️ Trucks': President Trump Talks Obamacare with Truck Drivers Association

President Trump met with truck drivers and CEOs of the truck driving industry at the White House Thursday.

“I’m honored to welcome all of the many truckers and the many trucking industry leaders to the White House. And I must say, you know really you are the leaders. You are the big ones. I’m very impressed that I was able to get you. I think it was the White House that was able to get you,” Trump said to laughter.

“No one knows America like truckers know America,” Trump said. “You see it every day. You see every hill, and you see every valley and you see every pothole in our roads that have to be rebuilt.”

“Through day and night and all kinds of weather truckers course the arteries of our nation’s highways. You carry anything and everything, the food that stocks our shelves, the fuel that runs our cars, and the steel that builds our cities. You think I wrote that? That’s not bad!”

Trump, who wore a button reading, “I ❤️️ truckers,” went on to describe how Obamacare had negatively impacted the trucking industry.

“Obamacare has inflicted great pain on American truckers. Many of you were forced to buy health insurance in the Obamacare exchanges. You experienced a crippling rise in premiums and a dramatic loss in options.”

Throughout the 2016 presidential election campaign, truckers were a key base of support behind Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda.

“It is an honor to be invited to the White House and to meet with the president,” American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear said in a statement before the meeting.

“We look forward to telling our story. A story of how trucks move 70% of our nation’s freight safely and efficiently, touching every aspect of our economy, including our healthcare system. This is a tremendous opportunity for our members and drivers to talk about how the healthcare debate impacts them and their ability to move America’s goods.”

Trump also climbed into a big rig parked in front of the White House to honk the horn and did a trucker impression.

The vote to repeal and replace Obamacare was delayed Thursday as House leaders debated new proposals from the Trump administration.