‘I Did Write It’: Waiter Admits Faking Viral Racist Note On Receipt

Image Credits: Screenshot.

A Texas waiter who claimed to have been stiffed by a racist customer now admits he made the whole thing up.

Saltgrass Steak House waiter Khalil Cavil went viral after posting a Facebook picture of a racist note that Cavil claimed a customer had left on the receipt, in lieu of a tip.

“I don’t tip terrorist,” the note read, alongside a circle of Cavil’s name.

Cavil’s Facebook post racked up thousands of shares and earned sympathetic coverage in The Washington Post and HuffPost, which were forced to post corrections atop their stories on Monday after Cavil admitted he fabricated the viral note.

Read more


Related Articles

Nigel Farage: Conservatives need 'more loophead socialists' like Ocasio-Cortez

Nigel Farage: Conservatives need ‘more loophead socialists’ like Ocasio-Cortez

U.S. News
Comments
Blitzer: Revoking Clapper Security Clearance Is A ‘National Security Threat’

Blitzer: Revoking Clapper Security Clearance Is A ‘National Security Threat’

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Would Agree To Interview With Mueller If No Obstruction Questions

U.S. News
Comments

MYSTERY: Was Hillary wearing ‘Life Alert’ emergency device during NYC appearance?

U.S. News
Comments

NBC Promotes Parents Who Refuse to Assign Gender to Their 3-Year-Old Twins

U.S. News
Comments

Comments