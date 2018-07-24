‘I Did Write It’: Waiter Admits Faking Viral Racist Note On Receipt

A Texas waiter who claimed to have been stiffed by a racist customer now admits he made the whole thing up.

Saltgrass Steak House waiter Khalil Cavil went viral after posting a Facebook picture of a racist note that Cavil claimed a customer had left on the receipt, in lieu of a tip.

“I don’t tip terrorist,” the note read, alongside a circle of Cavil’s name.

Cavil’s Facebook post racked up thousands of shares and earned sympathetic coverage in The Washington Post and HuffPost, which were forced to post corrections atop their stories on Monday after Cavil admitted he fabricated the viral note.

Read more