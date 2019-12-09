‘I Don’t Know What He Was Doing’: Joe Biden Gets Defensive When Asked About Son’s Business Dealings

Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared defensive when Axios co-founder Mike Allen asked him during an “Axios on HBO” interview about his son’s business dealings in Ukraine.

“What’s your understanding of what your son was doing for an extraordinary amount of money?” Allen asked after bringing up Hunter Biden’s high-paying gig on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, a position the Axios co-founder said “sounds fishy” to the “average Joe.”

“I don’t know what he was doing,” Biden responded. “I know he was on the board. I found out he was on the board after he was on the board and that was it.”

“Is that something you want to get to the bottom of?” asked Allen.

“No, because I trust my son,” said the former vice president.

Allen commented that Biden’s response “doesn’t pass the smell test.”

“Don’t you need to know what’s happening with your family?” he asked. “Don’t you need to put down some guardrails?”

“Unless there was something on its fact that was wrong,” Biden said, insisting that “nothing on its face” was wrong.

“I mean come on,” Biden responded. “You guys are amazing.”

“You think that everything that happened was kosher?” Allen pressed.

“You know there’s not one single bit of evidence, not one little tiny bit, that anything done was wrong,” Biden insisted. “You know that, but you keep asking me these questions. It’s OK. You’re doing what you have to do, but I’m not worried about it.”

Biden recently called an Iowa voter a “damn liar” when asked about whether he was “selling access” to former President Obama through his son’s overseas business dealings. In October, he became visibly frustrated when a reporter asked him about a potential “conflict of interest” presented by his son’s activities.