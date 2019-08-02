‘I Don’t Like White People In My Hood’: Alleged Racist Attack Captured On Video, Police Say

A black teenager in Kennedy Heights, Ohio, allegedly chased and fired a gun at four people while yelling “I don’t like white people in my hood,” court documents say.

Devonta Allen, 18 years old, was caught on video July 25 allegedly shootingthree times at four people. He hit two vehicles, but no one inside them was injured, according to the Cincinnati Police, the Independent reported.

Police say the incident began over a stolen car. The video is reportedly being used as evidence in court so it has not been released to the public.

A criminal complaint says that three of the alleged victims are white and one of them is African-American. Neighbors did not recognize the teenager, “I’d never seen him before and I don’t know who he was friends with,” one neighbor told Fox 19.

Allen tried to claim, after he turned himself in, that the alleged victims started the incident and fired at him first. However, the police say Allen’s story does not line up with the evidence they have.

