‘I Feel Like the Minority:’ Americans Tell Washington Post They’re ‘Sick’ of Mass Immigration

A handful of Americans residing in Gainesville, Georgia say they’re “sick” of mass immigration to the United States, telling Jeff Bezos’s Washington Post that they “feel like the minority” in their own country.

The Washington Post‘s latest profile by Jenna Johnson interviews nine Americans about their views on immigration. While six of the Americans said they supported amnesty for illegal aliens and didn’t have an issue with current legal immigration levels — the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million immigrants a year — three Americans interviewed for the piece voiced their opposition to the current immigration crisis.

Susan Henthorn, 61-years-old, said her neighborhood is rapidly changing because of immigration and wants to see it stop.

“I’m sick of it,” Henthorn, 61, said of immigrants illegally coming to her community, where she has lived for 30 years. [Emphasis added] … “You get tired of it,” said Henthorn, a retired cardiology scrub nurse. “You. Get. Tired. Of. It. I feel like the minority.” [Emphasis added]

Another American, Art Gallegos Jr., said he supported President Trump’s plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and wants to see illegal immigration stopped. Gallegos is a first-generation American from Mexico.

