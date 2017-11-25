'I Hug People': Al Franken's Flimsy Apologies Pile Up

Image Credits: John Taylor / Flickr.

Al Franken comes out of the world of show business, where scripts are constantly rewritten — so that’s probably why he’s just issued a fourth version of his attempt to explain sexual-harassment charges against him.

But the Minnesota senator’s still not making the kind of full-throated apology called for by the accusations against him by four different women, none of which he’s denied.

Instead, he’s embracing his inner Olaf: You know, the cute little snowman from “Frozen” who tells everyone, “I like warm hugs.”

