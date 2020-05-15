I Pledge Allegiance To The New World Order - Exclusive Video

In this exclusive Infowars report, world leaders express their desire to implement a New World Order.

Over the past few decades, Infowars.com and Alex Jones have been at the forefront of warning the planet about the globalist agenda.

At the beginning of the video, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot admits she appoints police leaders who promise to “pledge allegiance to the New World Order.”

After Lightfoot’s usage of the term “New World Order” went viral online this week, establishment media quickly moved to downplay her quote.

Infowars’ Paul Joseph Watson reports, “Facebook and Associated Press ‘fact checkers’ claim it’s false that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she supported the ‘New World Order,’ saying the video is ‘edited,’ despite the fact that it’s not edited.”

What Facebook has to say about Chicago Mayors NWO video. “Fact checkers must be signatories of the International Fact Checking Network and follow their Code of Principles” 👉👀 pic.twitter.com/o9eqvmhHtN — TruthHammer⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TruthHammer888) May 14, 2020

By claiming the footage was “edited,” AP is suggesting the video is manipulated or doctored, but in reality, it was an unedited segment of a larger interview.

AP also claims people online are saying Lightfoot was “planning a global coup,” but there is no proof of anyone suggesting this and they are simply using the narrative as a strawman argument.

In addition to Lightfoot, top globalist Henry Kissinger, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Presidents George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and many others are seen promoting the New World Order.

