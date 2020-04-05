Who knew our generation’s Pearl Harbor would be so insipidly cringeworthy?

Please share this video: https://youtu.be/ilNBxQTCEWQ

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Video: Death Metal Band Uses Alex Jones Rants To Awaken Humanity On New World Order

Video: Death Metal Band Uses Alex Jones Rants To Awaken Humanity On New World Order

Hot News
Comments
Trump Campaign Secretly Buying Meals For Medical Personnel Across USA

Trump Campaign Secretly Buying Meals For Medical Personnel Across USA

Hot News
Comments

Shocking Parallels Between V For Vendetta and Coronavirus Pandemic

Hot News
comments

Video: Woman Threatens to Call Police on Neighbor For Violating Lockdown

Hot News
comments

Trump Tells America “Get Ready For A Painful 2 Weeks” As Task Force Goes ‘All-In’ On Mitigation

Hot News
comments

Comments