I Spent 6 Hours Tweeting About 573 Instances Of Leftist Violence, Because CNN Says It Doesn’t Exist

Tuesday, for no reason in particular, I decided to compile a little Tweet thread.

So I Tweeted out a few instances of leftist violence (that CNN assures Americans daily does not exist). And when I got there, I thought maybe I’d compile 20 or 30 Tweets. And when I got there, I thought maybe I’d Tweet just 40 or 50 more. And I figured, since I’d Tweeted this many, maybe I’d just Tweet every single instance of leftist violence in America going back three years.

It took six hours. But I compiled a Tweet thread of 573 instances of left-wing violence in America, dating from Monday, Oct. 30 2018, all the way back to Sept. 1, 2015. I’m sure I missed a few – the list basically updates every five minutes.

The list has been a smashing success, currently going viral on Twitter. There is a reason that is happening. It is because Americans know that the political left is violent, but there is never any reliable, comprehensive coverage of events from our friends in the leftist mainstream press.

So, if you want to check it out, here’s the first Tweet….

LONG THREAD: Here are 653 violent attacks by leftists on Republicans. Yes, I'm going to Tweet them all, so grab some popcorn. — Peter D'Abrosca (@pdabrosca) October 30, 2018

… and here’s the last.

END THREAD: Final Tally – 573 acts of violence/incidents of lawbreaking aimed @realDonaldTrump and his supporters. (I omitted many instances of theft and vandalism of Trump yard signs in the interest of time). In conclusion, #CNNSucks. — Peter D'Abrosca (@pdabrosca) October 30, 2018

There are 202 Tweets in total.

Some leftists, desperate to defend their party’s bruised reputation have complained that many of the instances are not “actual violence” against right wingers. Indeed, some instances are death threats against right wingers, famous Hollywood types calling for assassination of right wingers and instances of theft or vandalism of personal property of right wingers.

This is a rich criticism from the political left, considering that their news networks constantly lecture President Donald J. Trump about his “rhetoric.”

But more importantly, to those leftists attempting to make this distinction, I ask: Which of the items on this list would you want to happen to you? The answer is none.