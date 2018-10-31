I Spent 6 Hours Tweeting About 573 Instances Of Leftist Violence, Because CNN Says It Doesn’t Exist

Tuesday, for no reason in particular, I decided to compile a little Tweet thread.

So I Tweeted out a few instances of leftist violence (that CNN assures Americans daily does not exist). And when I got there, I thought maybe I’d compile 20 or 30 Tweets. And when I got there, I thought maybe I’d Tweet just 40 or 50 more. And I figured, since I’d Tweeted this many, maybe I’d just Tweet every single instance of leftist violence in America going back three years.

It took six hours. But I compiled a Tweet thread of 573 instances of left-wing violence in America, dating from Monday, Oct. 30 2018, all the way back to Sept. 1, 2015. I’m sure I missed a few – the list basically updates every five minutes.

The list has been a smashing success, currently going viral on Twitter. There is a reason that is happening. It is because Americans know that the political left is violent, but there is never any reliable, comprehensive coverage of events from our friends in the leftist mainstream press.

So, if you want to check it out, here’s the first Tweet….

… and here’s the last.

There are 202 Tweets in total.

Some leftists, desperate to defend their party’s bruised reputation have complained that many of the instances are not “actual violence” against right wingers. Indeed, some instances are death threats against right wingers, famous Hollywood types calling for assassination of right wingers and instances of theft or vandalism of personal property of right wingers.

This is a rich criticism from the political left, considering that their news networks constantly lecture President Donald J. Trump about his “rhetoric.”

But more importantly, to those leftists attempting to make this distinction, I ask: Which of the items on this list would you want to happen to you? The answer is none.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

CNN's Lemon: 'White Men Are Biggest Terror Threat In America'

CNN’s Lemon: ‘White Men Are Biggest Terror Threat In America’

U.S. News
Comments
NY Times Op-Ed Brags of 'Replacing' "Embittered White Conservative Minority"

NY Times Op-Ed Brags of ‘Replacing’ “Embittered White Conservative Minority”

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Commentator Calls Migrant Caravan ‘Imaginary’

U.S. News
comments

‘If Trump Resigned, Left-Wing Media Bosses Would Be Jumping Out of Windows’

U.S. News
comments

“Organized Busing Operation” Exposed, Moving Migrants Closer To US Border

U.S. News
comments

Comments