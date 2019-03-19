'I Will Be Looking Into This!': Trump Warns Facebook For Censoring Social Media Chief

President Trump responded to reports that Facebook temporarily censored his social media director Dan Scavino Jr., warning, “I will be looking into this!”

“Dear Facebook— AMAZING. WHY ARE YOU STOPPING ME from replying to comments followers have left me – on my own Facebook Page!!?? People have the right to know. Why are you silencing me??? Please LMK! Thanks,” Scavino wrote Monday.

Scavino, who has nearly 300,000 followers, included a screengrab showing that Facebook marked his post as “spam” with the message, “You’re temporarily blocked from making public comments on Facebook.”

Trump fired back at Facebook and Big Tech in response.

“I will be looking into this!” he tweeted.

“Facebook, Google and Twitter, not to mention the Corrupt Media, are sooo on the side of the Radical Left Democrats. But fear not, we will win anyway, just like we did before! #MAGA,” he added.

Big Tech’s accelerated censorship and purging of conservative voices has become so prolific that Trump’s son Don Jr. penned an op-ed warning fellow conservatives to prepare to fight or be silenced on social media forever.

Indeed, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) announced a $250 million lawsuit against Twitter in the “first of many” lawsuits to come against Big Tech.

“Twitter is a machine,” Nunes’ personal attorney told Fox News. “It is a modern-day Tammany Hall. Congressman Nunes intends to hold Twitter fully accountable for its abusive behavior and misconduct.”

