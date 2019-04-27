"I Will Dispose Of It": Trump Pulls Out Of UN Arms Trade Treaty Over 2nd Amendment Concerns

President Trump announced Friday that the United States will withdraw its signature from the UN Arms Trade Treaty after concerns were raised by 2nd Amendment activists that it might infringe on Americans’ right to bear arms.

“Under my administration we will never surrender American sovereignty to anyone, we will never allow foreign bureaucrats to trample on your Second Amendment freedom and that is why my administration will never ratify the U.N. trade treaty,” Trump said during the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Indianapolis, according to Fox News.

“I am officially announcing today that the United States will be revoking the effect of America’s signature from this badly misguided treaty, we’re taking our signature back,” Trump added.

“Under my Administration, we will never surrender American sovereignty to anyone. We will never allow foreign bureaucrats to trample on your Second Amendment freedoms. And that is why my Administration will never ratify the UN Arms Trade Treaty.” pic.twitter.com/j1xnuUdX1x — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 26, 2019

The treaty, signed in 2013 by former President Barack Obama, seeks to regulate international trade in conventional firearms to “prevent and eradicate the illicit trade in conventional arms and prevent their diversion.”



On Friday, Trump signed a notice to the Senate asking that the ratification process be stopped and the treaty returned to the White House, where Trump said “I will dispose of it.”

While supporters of the treaty have argued that it could not infringe on Second Amendment rights, the document had long been opposed by the NRA — who pointed to the treaty’s call for national recordkeeping and for governments to share those records, and claimed that the treaty meant that U.S. gun policy “could become the rest of the world’s business and subject to its approval, on pain of trade restrictions if it doesn’t meet ‘international norms.’” Trump has been skeptical of both the U.N. and multilateral agreements and supported the NRA’s concerns in his speech. –Fox News

“By taking these actions, we are reaffirming that American liberty is sacred and that American citizens live by American laws not by laws of foreign countries,” said Trump.