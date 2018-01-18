"I Wish I Had Killed More Of The Motherf--kers": Illegal Alien Boasts Of Killing Cops In Court

An illegal alien in the sanctuary city of Sacramento boasted about killing two sheriff’s deputies in court on Tuesday and promised to break out soon and “kill more.”

From the Sacramento Bee:

There’s never been much dispute over whether Luis Bracamontes shot and killed two Sacramento-area deputies in October 2014. He has repeatedly admitted to it in court hearings, and at the start of his trial Tuesday his own lawyer essentially convicted the illegal immigrant of killing Sacramento sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer sheriff’s Deputy Michael Davis Jr. in a daylong spree of violence that started in a Motel 6 parking lot near Arden Fair Mall. “Let me be clear and up front,” public defender Jeffrey Barbour told the jury hearing his case. “Mr. Bracamontes is responsible for the death of Deputy Danny Oliver and Detective Michael Davis.

“He shot them both.” The statement came during an extraordinary opening day during which the proceedings devolved into a spectacle of the defendant threatening to kill more people, giggling as a prosecutor described his crime spree and his own lawyers once again questioning his sanity. “I wish I had killed more of the mother——-,” he boasted to the jury as prosecutor Rod Norgaard described the outbreak of violence. Smiling broadly, Bracamontes added, “I will break out soon and I will kill more, kill whoever gets in front of me … There’s no need for a f—— trial.”

Will the jury acquit him like with Kate Steinle?

Sacramento has becoming such a s–thole thanks to third world immigration that the city government under Mayor Darrell Steinberg has started paying gang members not to kill people.

Import the third world, become the third world.