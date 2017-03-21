ICE: 206 People Illegally in the US Are Released in a Week by Local Authorities

Image Credits: Wiki.

More than 200 illegal aliens were released back into communities by law enforcement rather than being handed over to federal authorities for deportation during the week of Jan. 28 to Feb. 3.

Of the 206 released, 90 had been convicted of a crime and 116 were charged with a crime, according to the first Declined Detainer Outcome Report issued by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). A detainer is a request from ICE for local authorities to hold an inmate for up to 48 hours beyond the normal release time—to allow handover to ICE.

The report is part of the new reporting requirements outlined in President Donald Trump’s executive order on Jan. 25.

The crimes the 90 individuals had been convicted of include domestic violence, drug possession, arson, assault, driving under the influence, identity theft, indecent exposure, and rape.

