ICE Agents Arrest 280 Employees At Business In Allen For Immigration Violations

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have arrested more than 280 employees at a business in Allen for administrative immigration violations.

Authorities were at CVE Technology Group in the 900 block of Enterprise Boulevard early Wednesday afternoon.

The company refurbishes and repairs telecommunications equipment like cell phones and other electronic devices.

This investigation began after ICE received tips the company may have knowingly hired people in the U.S. illegally.

