ICE Agents Now Going To Courthouses To Arrest Undocumented Immigrants

Image Credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been going to courthouses and arresting people in America illegally, sparking outrage from prosecutors and attorneys.

They worry such tactic will discourage undocumented immigrants from appearing in court to testify as witnesses for prosecutors.

Criminal defense lawyer Octavio Chaidez said his client is among those taken into custody by ICE agents, who arrested him at the Los Angeles Superior Court in Pasadena.

He said he had just finished a criminal court appearance with his client when four agents swooped in, confirmed his name and took his client away.

Read more


Related Articles

Why Does The Deep State Want To Take Out Donald Trump?

Why Does The Deep State Want To Take Out Donald Trump?

Globalism
Comments
Globalist Angelina Jolie Warns Against 'Nationalism Masquerading As Patriotism' In U.N. Speech

Globalist Angelina Jolie Warns Against ‘Nationalism Masquerading As Patriotism’ In U.N. Speech

Globalism
Comments

Young Patriots Expose Internet Censorship Plan

Globalism
Comments

Report: Trump Orders State Dept. to Cut UN Funding by Half

Globalism
Comments

Investigate Soros, Senators Ask Tillerson

Globalism
Comments

Comments