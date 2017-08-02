ICE Apprehends 650 Migrants In 4-Day Operation

Image Credits: Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Tuesday that the agency had apprehended 650 people in a four-day operation last week.

The ICE operation, called “Operation Border Guardian/Border Resolve,” was designed to target immigrants who entered the country illegally as minors who are now over 18, and minors over 16 who are suspected of being gang members.

“All of the individuals targeted during this operation had been issued a final order of removal by a federal immigration judge, and had no appeals or motions to re-open their case pending before the nation’s immigration courts,” ICE said in a statement.

ICE also added, “One-hundred and thirty of the 650 had criminal convictions in addition to being in the country illegally, for crimes including but not limited to DUI, assault and battery, drug possession, domestic abuse and sexual assault.”

