ICE Arrests 32 Sex Offenders on Long Island

A 36-year-old Guatemalan national was one of 32 convicted sex predators arrested during a 10-day operation on Long Island, New York, by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations.

The man has a prior conviction for second-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a 13-year-old girl, according to ICE. He was arrested in Brentwood on Aug. 2 and will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

The arrestees—with past criminal convictions ranging from sexual abuse to attempted rape—include nationals from the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Mexico, Peru, and Trinidad and Tobago. Twelve of the 32 are registered sexual offenders.

“ICE’s continuing commitment to making our communities safer is underscored by operations like this one targeting sexual offenders. These actions focus our resources on the most egregious criminals and promote public safety in the communities in which we live and work,” said Thomas Decker, New York field office director for ICE, in a statement. “ICE will not waiver in its promise to arrest and remove criminal aliens from our neighborhoods.”

Read more